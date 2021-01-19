3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 137,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

