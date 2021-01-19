3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DDD stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.
