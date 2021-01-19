$485.08 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $485.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.15 million and the highest is $497.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $439.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 44,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,016. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

