$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce $49.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.81 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kempen & Co assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Centogene by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,990. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -2.25.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

