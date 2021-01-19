4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,300.03

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,300.03 and traded as low as $2,280.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,290.00, with a volume of 14,185 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £628.81 million and a PE ratio of 22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,576.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

