539 (OTCMKTS:TWOC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

539 (OTCMKTS:TWOC) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

539 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWOC)

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels.

