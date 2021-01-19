$54.63 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post sales of $54.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.48 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $212.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,887,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

