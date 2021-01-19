6,650 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.