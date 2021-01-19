$74.31 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $74.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.43 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $68.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $308.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $314.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.52 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $339.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. 8,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,150. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.