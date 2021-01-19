8,453 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Roku comprises about 2.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Roku by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $31.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.99. 262,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.49 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $425.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

