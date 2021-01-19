88mph Market Cap Achieves $17.28 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded up 301.4% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be purchased for $152.55 or 0.00420705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00117665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00249900 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,179.76 or 0.97016334 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Token Trading

