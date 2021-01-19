$933.93 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $933.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $927.90 million. Genpact reported sales of $940.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. 28,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

