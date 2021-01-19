A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

About A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and photovoltaic plants with an installed power of approximately 7.2 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas and non-gas fuels, as well as manages environmental certificates.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.