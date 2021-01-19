Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

About Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.