Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.15. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 116,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

