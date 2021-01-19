Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,684,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,313,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $333.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

