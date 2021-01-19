Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $17.60. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 824,085 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Pi Financial set a C$20.00 target price on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$685.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.03.

In other Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 25,000 shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$325,500.00.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

