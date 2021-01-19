Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.75

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $114.64, with a volume of 84197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIA. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

