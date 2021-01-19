Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

