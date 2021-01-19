Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,924 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of Acamar Partners Acquisition worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,599,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 4,339,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,579. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,967,913.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

