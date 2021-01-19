Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 4.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,207. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.84 and its 200-day moving average is $236.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,706,990 shares of company stock valued at $152,811,384 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

