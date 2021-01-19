Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 3.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of Manulife Financial worth $52,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. 150,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,600. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.