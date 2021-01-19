Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,765. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

