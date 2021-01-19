Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 402,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

