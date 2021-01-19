Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

