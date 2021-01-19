AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $47.97 million and $3.27 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,464,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,321,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

