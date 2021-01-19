Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.90. 149,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,203. The stock has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.50 and a 200 day moving average of $474.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

