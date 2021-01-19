ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.06

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 11807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $815.25 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $3,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

