ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.06

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 11807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $815.25 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $3,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
