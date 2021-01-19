ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) Trading Down 4.2%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.28 ($9.74) and last traded at €8.49 ($9.99). Approximately 224,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.86 ($10.42).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.60 million and a P/E ratio of 44.68.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

