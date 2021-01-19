Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 256,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $512,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 342,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,403. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

