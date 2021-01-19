Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

