Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.25

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.25 and last traded at C$18.21, with a volume of 211441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

