Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

AEG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 155,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 13.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

