Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
AEG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 155,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
