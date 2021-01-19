Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
AEG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 155,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,491. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
