Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

AEG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 155,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,491. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

