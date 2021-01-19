Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,825 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.00. 94,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,127. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

