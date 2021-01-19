Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348,130 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises about 3.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 2.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $103,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.10. 402,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

