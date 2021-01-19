Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.51

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.51 and last traded at $111.48, with a volume of 2903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $400,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.