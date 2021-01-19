Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $101.36. Approximately 28,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 10,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

Afterpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

