ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ageas SA/NV stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

