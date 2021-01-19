Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

