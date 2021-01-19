Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.66. 1,367,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

