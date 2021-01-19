Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.27

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 9066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $556.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,667 shares of company stock worth $1,879,061 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

