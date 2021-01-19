Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

