Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.25 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.25 ($0.97). 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 14,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The firm has a market cap of £67.83 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.62.

Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV.L) Company Profile (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

