Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $651.09 million and approximately $187.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00104400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021177 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,558,996 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

