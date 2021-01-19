Alias (ALIAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $676,373.76

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 43.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Alias has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. Alias has a market cap of $676,373.76 and approximately $452.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00105098 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

