Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,646 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Alkermes worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,710. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

