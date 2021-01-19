Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,948. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

