Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 905,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,453. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

