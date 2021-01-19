Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 18,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,333,000 after acquiring an additional 443,287 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,194,000 after buying an additional 321,293 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 1,916,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,098. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

