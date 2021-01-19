Allied Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.52. 2,354,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

